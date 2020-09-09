E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Social gatherings above six to be banned as coronavirus cases rise

PUBLISHED: 07:05 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 09 September 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a ban on gatherings of more than six people Picture: PA VIDEO/DOWNING STREET POOL/PA WIRE

PA

Gatherings of more than six people are to be banned in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus - but the new rule won’t apply to schools or workplaces.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the new law in a press conference today, after the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000.

Previously, the legal limit on social gatherings had been set at 30 people.

The ban is set to be enforced from Monday, September 14 and will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors – including private homes, parks, pubs and restaurants.

Exemptions will be made for where the household or support bubble is larger than six, while gatherings for work or education purposes will also be allowed to exceed the limit.

Weddings, funerals and Covid-19-secure organised sports will also be allowed to continue unaffected.

Those who break the law could face a £100 fine and it is understood this will double on each offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

Mr Johnson is expected to tell the press conference: “We need to act now to stop the virus spreading.

“So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact - making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.

“It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics - washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms.”

