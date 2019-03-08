Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tory council chair left off the guest list when Boris visited his village

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 July 2019

Claydon Parish council chairman Chris Studd missed out on meeting Boris Johnson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Claydon Parish council chairman Chris Studd missed out on meeting Boris Johnson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Claydon Parish Council chairman - and staunch Conservative - Chris Studd was disappointed to find out that Prime Ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson had visited the village, but he hadn't been invited to meet him.

About 80 Conservatives were at Claydon to meet Boris Johnson. Picture: PAUL GEATERAbout 80 Conservatives were at Claydon to meet Boris Johnson. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mr Johnson addressed an invited group of Tories at Claydon Country House Hotel on Saturday lunchtime. Party members from across East Suffolk were there - but not the local council chairman.

You may also want to watch:

"I only live down the road. I would like to have had the chance to meet him if he came to the village," he said.

The meeting was organised at short notice by the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Conservatives.

Local MP Dr Dan Poulter said: "There was only 48 hours notice. I understand the association e-mailed everyone it had addresses for.

"I'm sorry Mr Studd missed out. He certainly should have had an invitation. I will make sure I visit him next time I'm in the village for my constituency surgery."

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rural areas to be hit hardest by children’s centre changes, campaigners warn

Hillside Children's Centre, Ipswich, will reduce to part time under the proposals being presented for public consultation. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Tory council chair left off the guest list when Boris visited his village

Claydon Parish council chairman Chris Studd missed out on meeting Boris Johnson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Environmental group plans Suffolk “die-in” to highlight carbon worries

Extinction Rebellion have already held a die-in at Bury St Edmunds. Now they are planning a similar protest at Endeavour House in Ipswich. Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Stay with us for live updates on breaking news throughout Suffolk and Essex

Stay with us for updates on today's breaking news stories Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Norfolk and Suffolk hospitality sector ‘struggling with customer retention and recruitment’, says PR professional

From left, Hospitability's James Kindred, Nick Lane, Glyn Williams, Stephen David and Emma Kindred Picture: EIGHTYONE PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists