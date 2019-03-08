Tory council chair left off the guest list when Boris visited his village

Claydon Parish council chairman Chris Studd missed out on meeting Boris Johnson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Claydon Parish Council chairman - and staunch Conservative - Chris Studd was disappointed to find out that Prime Ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson had visited the village, but he hadn't been invited to meet him.

About 80 Conservatives were at Claydon to meet Boris Johnson. Picture: PAUL GEATER About 80 Conservatives were at Claydon to meet Boris Johnson. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mr Johnson addressed an invited group of Tories at Claydon Country House Hotel on Saturday lunchtime. Party members from across East Suffolk were there - but not the local council chairman.

"I only live down the road. I would like to have had the chance to meet him if he came to the village," he said.

The meeting was organised at short notice by the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Conservatives.

Local MP Dr Dan Poulter said: "There was only 48 hours notice. I understand the association e-mailed everyone it had addresses for.

"I'm sorry Mr Studd missed out. He certainly should have had an invitation. I will make sure I visit him next time I'm in the village for my constituency surgery."