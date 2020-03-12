'Immense pride' - school turns around its fortunes after Ofsted criticism

Headteacher of Bosmere Primary School, Liz Green, with children from the school. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Teachers have spoken of their 'immense pride' at transforming their Needham Market primary school's fortunes after criticism from Ofsted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children from Bosmere Primary School enjoying the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children from Bosmere Primary School enjoying the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bosmere Primary School had been graded as 'requires improvement' by the education regulator, which claimed staff had an 'overgenerous view of how well the school is performing and of the quality of teaching'.

However since that report in 2017, the Quinton Road school has worked to improve things - for example, by changing its teaching styles to focus more on collaborative learning between groups of children.

And the changes seem to have worked, with Ofsted now rating the school - soon to join The Children's Endeavour Trust chain of academies - as 'good' in all areas after an inspection on January 23 and 24.

Headteacher Liz Green and Jonathan Hayes, chairman of governors, said in a letter to parents that there was 'immense pride' at the rating.

Bosmere Primary School in Needham Market was praised by inspectors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bosmere Primary School in Needham Market was praised by inspectors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'This result reflects the hard work, effort and commitment that our Bosmere community of teaching and support staff, parents, governors and, most importantly, our children have collectively shown since the last inspection to raise and improve the standard of education at Bosmere,' they said,

'We would like to particularly recognise the children, who consistently shared their pride in being part of the Bosmere learning community and family, showing their determination to work hard and show their best. They are a credit to you as parents and our school.

You may also want to watch:

'For the staff, inspections are a time of stress and challenge and we also want to thank the entire team for rising to this challenge and demonstrating time after time to the inspectors what is great about Bosmere.

Children are said to enjoy their time at Bosmere Primary School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children are said to enjoy their time at Bosmere Primary School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Finally, we would like thank the 90-plus parents who responded to Ofsted as quality feedback helps to validate the result.

'Both your opinion and your support not only help shape our school, but enables our strong partnership to continue in order for us, together, to achieve the best for your children.'

Lead inspector Pauline MacMillan said in her report: 'Pupils enjoy the school and enjoy learning together. Pupils have positive attitudes to learning and are proud of their achievements.

'The school's values of 'excellence through engaging and enjoyable learning' permeate the curriculum. Leaders have really thought about what they want for a Bosmere pupil in each subject area.'

She also said that reading has a high priority and that 'leaders have worked hard pupils' writing skills'.

Mrs Green said it brought in teaching methods such as 'sentence stacking', where the whole class joins in guided reading, to improve standards.

Ms MacMillan said that 'subject leaders are taking increasing responsibility for developing their subject area' but said that improvements needed to be made to the teaching of handwriting, saying that 'teachers' expectations of pupils' presentation are inconsistent'.

Mrs Green said concerns raised by Ofsted are being addressed in the school's ongoing improvement plan.