Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cosmetic procedure drugs stolen

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter has warned about 'cowboy' workers carrying out cosmetic procedures. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Boxes of a Botox-style cosmetic drug worth a six-figure sum have been stolen from a dental supplier.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are investigating after a break-in at Dental Directory based in Perry Way, Witham, just after 8.10am on Monday.

Enquiries remain at an early stage but it is believed the burglary of medical supplies used in cosmetic procedures happened sometime between 8pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

The suspects are believed to have used a white Ford Transit van which had roof bars. There were at least four men who all wore dark clothing.

A large quantity of botulinum toxin, worth a six-figure sum, was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Richard Newton: “The boxes are mainly labelled with the brand name Azzalure and have to be stored appropriately in order to be at their most effective and safe.

“As with any drugs used in medical procedures, it must only be administered by people who are appropriately trained.

“I’d ask anyone who is involved in cosmetic procedures who has been offered these items for sale recently and is suspicious of where they came from to please let us know.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the burglary.”

Anyone with information should call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/30285/19 or report information online.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.