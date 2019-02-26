Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cosmetic procedure drugs stolen

26 February, 2019 - 12:49
Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter has warned about 'cowboy' workers carrying out cosmetic procedures. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter has warned about 'cowboy' workers carrying out cosmetic procedures. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Boxes of a Botox-style cosmetic drug worth a six-figure sum have been stolen from a dental supplier.

Police are investigating after a break-in at Dental Directory based in Perry Way, Witham, just after 8.10am on Monday.

Enquiries remain at an early stage but it is believed the burglary of medical supplies used in cosmetic procedures happened sometime between 8pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

The suspects are believed to have used a white Ford Transit van which had roof bars. There were at least four men who all wore dark clothing.

A large quantity of botulinum toxin, worth a six-figure sum, was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Richard Newton: “The boxes are mainly labelled with the brand name Azzalure and have to be stored appropriately in order to be at their most effective and safe.

“As with any drugs used in medical procedures, it must only be administered by people who are appropriately trained.

“I’d ask anyone who is involved in cosmetic procedures who has been offered these items for sale recently and is suspicious of where they came from to please let us know.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the burglary.”

Anyone with information should call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/30285/19 or report information online.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Asthma is serious and can be deadly, says sufferer amid row over ‘unfair prescription charges’

Lucy Galligan had a life-threatening asthma attack in 2018. Her six-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae went and alerted neighbours who called an ambulance, which saved her life. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists