News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Exercise classes for overlooked people with Parkinson's, MS and cancer

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:30 PM February 24, 2021   
Beth Boxall founded Bounce Back exercise to help patients with long term clinical conditions

Beth Boxall founded Bounce Back exercise to help patients with long term clinical conditions - Credit: Beth Boxall

A young personal trainer has launched a specialist service for people with long term clinical conditions, after seeing them turned away by professionals put off by their complex needs.

Beth Boxall was inspired to start Bounce Back Exercise by her late uncle Tom Isaacs, who co-founded The Cure Parkinson’s Trust and won Charity Personality of the Year in 2004.

Tom Isaacs, co-founder of the Cure Parkinson’s Trust, on a charity walk with niece Beth aged eight

Tom Isaacs (centre), co-founder of the Cure Parkinson’s Trust, on a charity walk with niece Beth aged eight (to his right) - Credit: Beth Boxall

His work with people affected by the disease was ground-breaking and left a long-lasting legacy for his niece, who says he made her passionate about helping people.

The 26-year-old clinical exercise specialist and level 4 PT lives in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, but spends summers at the family home in Thorpeness, Suffolk, where she built up a good network of older clients.

"I was working at a clinic in London with cancer patients and saw that a lot of people were scared to work with them because they are so vulnerable," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"I realised so many people with these conditions were being turned away, so decided in March 2020 to make sure people have access to exercise and sports.

"People going through surgery lose a lot of muscle mass and fatigue quickly so the benefits of physical exercise are huge."

Most Read

  1. 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull
  3. 3 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  1. 4 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 5 'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City
  4. 7 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  5. 8 Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood wins it as Blues produce their best to beat Tigers
  6. 9 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  7. 10 What are the latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and Essex?

Miss Boxall conducts her work over Zoom for now, doing one-to-one sessions, then specialist classes for different illnesses and symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue, coordination and balance problems.

Beth with some of her clients in a group Zoom class

Beth with some of her clients in a group Zoom class - Credit: Beth Boxall

One client with cancer says the PT was the first to see her as a person rather than a patient, while another with Multiple Sclerosis said since working with her their strength has improved so they can now climb in and out of the bath on their own.

"It used to be that patients were told to rest, but over the last 20 years that is changing," she added. "Research has shown the benefits and trainers just need a little creativity because there are so many things they can still do.

"I'm trying to keep it affordable because many people with long term conditions are limited by funds if they can't work and I want to make sure my classes are accessible for everyone."

Miss Boxall also creates free workout videos on YouTube here.

Health
Aldeburgh News
Hertfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Foulger has lost four and a half stone after suffering palpatations a few years ago. Picture

Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds Rachael Bond died following a crash in February

Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus