Telepathic tortoise predicts England Euro 2020 triumph over Scotland
A telepathic tortoise predicting the results of the Euro 2020 tournament has foretold a Three Lions victory over Scotland.
Bowser the tortoise successfully predicted England's first result against Croatia last weekend, with his carers at Suffolk Rural - formerly Otley College - believing he may have psychic powers.
The land-based specialists hope he will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Paul the Octopus, who made waves across the globe for his accurate predictions during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Testing his magic again earlier this week, the sulcata tortoise predicted victory for Gareth Southgate's men in their second group match against local rivals Scotland on Friday evening.
Craig Shimmon, marketing manager at the college, said: “For the sake of England fans, I hope that Bowser is correct. If he gets this one right, he may end up being the country's lucky charm.
“At the end of the day, it’s just a bit of fun. I’m not a massive football fan, so I hope that all the home nations involved do well and qualify for the next stage of the tournament,” he added.
Tia Welham, a 16-year-old animal studies student at the college, added: “I agree with Bowser and think England will win.”
