Suffolk hero dog to be honoured on international TV

Hero of Hadleigh Bowza will be honoured on Supreme Master TV Picture: SU ANDERSON

An heroic hound from Suffolk is to be named a "shining world hero" for his role in aiding an injured woman last winter.

Bowza let Bondi the Jackdaw perch on his head Picture: DON COX Bowza let Bondi the Jackdaw perch on his head Picture: DON COX

The Rottweiler, Labrador and Husky cross became an internet sensation in November last year after laying next to a 79-year-old woman who collapsed in the street and injured her head.

He was named the "Hero of Hadleigh" for his role in keeping the shivering woman warm while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Since his goodwill gesture went viral online, Bowza has led out Ipswich Town FC in a Championship match against Reading and appeared on national news.

Now, following his commendation from the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), international television company "Supreme Master TV" has also recognised him for his life-saving efforts.

Upon hearing the news, Bowza's owner Don Cox, 72, said: "I couldn't believe it at first.

"The PDSA sent me an email and said a group of people from America would like to come to Hadleigh and give him an award."

The production crew are set to come to the Suffolk town later this month, with Bowza's canine friends invited to join in a vegan-themed party.

Mr Cox added: "It is amazing for him to be recognised as a 'world hero' - all coming from him keeping that poor woman warm when she was out in the cold.

"I'm so proud of him, people are always coming up to us and saying hello - everyone knows him as the 'Hero of Hadleigh'."

The creator of the show, spiritualist "Supreme Master" Ching Hai, also donated $20,000 to the PDSA for their work in helping animals.

Supreme Master Ching Hai said: "I gratefully confer the Shining World Hero Award to Bowza, plus $2,000 for vegan snacks.

"With all love, a big hug, high five and gratitude in heaven's benevolence. May you and yours always be in god's embracing grace."

The good news comes following the loss of Bowza's close friend Bondi the Jackdaw, who has since returned to the wild after outgrowing his Hadleigh home.

The pair had previously hit headlines after Bowza allowed the bird to use his head as a perch.

A non-profit online TV channel, Supreme Master TV broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available via some freeview and satellite providers.