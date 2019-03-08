E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk hero dog to be honoured on international TV

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 07 August 2019

Hero of Hadleigh Bowza will be honoured on Supreme Master TV Picture: SU ANDERSON

Hero of Hadleigh Bowza will be honoured on Supreme Master TV Picture: SU ANDERSON

An heroic hound from Suffolk is to be named a "shining world hero" for his role in aiding an injured woman last winter.

Bowza let Bondi the Jackdaw perch on his head Picture: DON COXBowza let Bondi the Jackdaw perch on his head Picture: DON COX

The Rottweiler, Labrador and Husky cross became an internet sensation in November last year after laying next to a 79-year-old woman who collapsed in the street and injured her head.

He was named the "Hero of Hadleigh" for his role in keeping the shivering woman warm while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Since his goodwill gesture went viral online, Bowza has led out Ipswich Town FC in a Championship match against Reading and appeared on national news.

Now, following his commendation from the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), international television company "Supreme Master TV" has also recognised him for his life-saving efforts.

Upon hearing the news, Bowza's owner Don Cox, 72, said: "I couldn't believe it at first.

"The PDSA sent me an email and said a group of people from America would like to come to Hadleigh and give him an award."

You may also want to watch:

The production crew are set to come to the Suffolk town later this month, with Bowza's canine friends invited to join in a vegan-themed party.

Mr Cox added: "It is amazing for him to be recognised as a 'world hero' - all coming from him keeping that poor woman warm when she was out in the cold.

"I'm so proud of him, people are always coming up to us and saying hello - everyone knows him as the 'Hero of Hadleigh'."

The creator of the show, spiritualist "Supreme Master" Ching Hai, also donated $20,000 to the PDSA for their work in helping animals.

Supreme Master Ching Hai said: "I gratefully confer the Shining World Hero Award to Bowza, plus $2,000 for vegan snacks.

"With all love, a big hug, high five and gratitude in heaven's benevolence. May you and yours always be in god's embracing grace."

The good news comes following the loss of Bowza's close friend Bondi the Jackdaw, who has since returned to the wild after outgrowing his Hadleigh home.

The pair had previously hit headlines after Bowza allowed the bird to use his head as a perch.

A non-profit online TV channel, Supreme Master TV broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available via some freeview and satellite providers.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four arrested after dramatic A14 police pursuit

A Nissan Almera and an HGV collided on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds during a Suffolk police pursuit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Flames were billowing out’ – Shocked neighbours on moment fire engulfed home

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Griff says ‘cheese wedge’ homes plan puts town ‘under considerable threat’

A CGI giving an aerial view of how the development could look stretching down towards the Deben Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Dramatic first pictures from scene of huge house fire

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Poor children fall further behind in early education

Suffolks disadvantage gap in early years education grew to five months in 2018, up from 4.3 months the previous year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists