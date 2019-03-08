E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hero Bowza set to appear on Channel 5 this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 10 November 2019

Bowza will be singing on a Channel 5 show this Christmas Picture: DON COX

Bowza will be singing on a Channel 5 show this Christmas Picture: DON COX

Archant

Bowza the hero of Hadleigh is set to finish off an incredible 2019, by singing on the festive television show 'Pets do the Funniest Things at Christmas.'

Bowza has had a very busy year and has already appeared on television twice Picture: DON COXBowza has had a very busy year and has already appeared on television twice Picture: DON COX

The black Labrador, Rottweiler and Husky cross is now known across the world after his heroic efforts keeping an elderly woman warm as she waited for an ambulance.

Since then Bowza, seven, has been no stranger to TV appearances, earlier this year he starred with Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford on another Channel 5 show 'Do the Right Thing'.

He was also awarded "Shining world hero" status by international channel Supreme Master TV.

Bowza's proud owner Don Cox, 72 said: "He always gets in the news somehow, a few years ago he was in a calendar and once we were at a car boot sale and he ended up singing on BBC Radio Suffolk."

Bowza the hero of Hadleigh led Ipswich Town out at Portman Road in March Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSABowza the hero of Hadleigh led Ipswich Town out at Portman Road in March Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

You may also want to watch:

In March Bowza had the honour of leading out Ipswich Town at Portman Road as one of the club's community champions.

As a large Portman Road crowd sang along to 'Hey Jude' Mr Cox said his loyal dog was unphased: "All Bowza wanted to do was to get the ball from the referee."

A few weeks ago Mr Cox said he was excited to receive another phonecall from Channel 5 asking if Bowza would like to appear on their annual Christmas show and he just knew his dog would be up to the challenge, saying: "Bowza will sing anytime."

Bowza has even met the ITFC manager Paul Lambert and other town players. Picture: RACHEL EDGEBowza has even met the ITFC manager Paul Lambert and other town players. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Despite not wanting to make another trek to London for filming, Mr Cox has sent a video of Bowza singing Jingle Bells to be included in the show.

You will be able to see Bowza on Pets do the Funniest Things at Christmas on Monday, December 2 at 8pm.

Read more: Suffolk hero dog to be honoured on international TV

















Most Read

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

£5m plot of land with permission to build 96 homes up for sale

A plot of land with permission to build 96 home is up for sale for £5 million. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

£5m plot of land with permission to build 96 homes up for sale

A plot of land with permission to build 96 home is up for sale for £5 million. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family of grandmother hit by car say they are ‘grateful’ for messages of support

Gillian Rollings, from Manningtree. Her family have issued a tribute following her death.

Hero Bowza set to appear on Channel 5 this Christmas

Bowza will be singing on a Channel 5 show this Christmas Picture: DON COX

Hive of police activity in Bury St Edmunds as police make drug arrests

Two people have been arrested in Bury St Edmunds today on suspicion of drug offences. Suffolk Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cardiac arrest victims reunited with life-savers at awards ceremony

Special Recognition award winners Alan Clapson, Ben Robinson, Kerry Dunnett, James Brewer and Jonathan Rawlings, Daniel Challenor all saved lives with their quick-thinking actions and CPR skills Photo: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists