Hero Bowza set to appear on Channel 5 this Christmas

Bowza will be singing on a Channel 5 show this Christmas Picture: DON COX Archant

Bowza the hero of Hadleigh is set to finish off an incredible 2019, by singing on the festive television show 'Pets do the Funniest Things at Christmas.'

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowza has had a very busy year and has already appeared on television twice Picture: DON COX Bowza has had a very busy year and has already appeared on television twice Picture: DON COX

The black Labrador, Rottweiler and Husky cross is now known across the world after his heroic efforts keeping an elderly woman warm as she waited for an ambulance.

Since then Bowza, seven, has been no stranger to TV appearances, earlier this year he starred with Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford on another Channel 5 show 'Do the Right Thing'.

He was also awarded "Shining world hero" status by international channel Supreme Master TV.

Bowza's proud owner Don Cox, 72 said: "He always gets in the news somehow, a few years ago he was in a calendar and once we were at a car boot sale and he ended up singing on BBC Radio Suffolk."

Bowza the hero of Hadleigh led Ipswich Town out at Portman Road in March Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Bowza the hero of Hadleigh led Ipswich Town out at Portman Road in March Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

You may also want to watch:

In March Bowza had the honour of leading out Ipswich Town at Portman Road as one of the club's community champions.

As a large Portman Road crowd sang along to 'Hey Jude' Mr Cox said his loyal dog was unphased: "All Bowza wanted to do was to get the ball from the referee."

A few weeks ago Mr Cox said he was excited to receive another phonecall from Channel 5 asking if Bowza would like to appear on their annual Christmas show and he just knew his dog would be up to the challenge, saying: "Bowza will sing anytime."

Bowza has even met the ITFC manager Paul Lambert and other town players. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bowza has even met the ITFC manager Paul Lambert and other town players. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Despite not wanting to make another trek to London for filming, Mr Cox has sent a video of Bowza singing Jingle Bells to be included in the show.

You will be able to see Bowza on Pets do the Funniest Things at Christmas on Monday, December 2 at 8pm.

Read more: Suffolk hero dog to be honoured on international TV

















