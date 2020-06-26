Thieves steal £1,000 of aluminum boards from back of van
PUBLISHED: 17:34 26 June 2020
Archant
Thieves stole £1,000 worth of aluminium boards from the back of a van in Haverhill.
The theft happened sometime between 9pm on June 21 and 8.30am the next day.
You may also want to watch:
Thieves broke into the back of a Vauxhall Combi van, in Boxford Court, by breaking the padlocks that secured it.
The custom-made ‘greedy boards’ are designed to increase the load capacity of pick up trucks.
Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 31/34462/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.