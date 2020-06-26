Thieves steal £1,000 of aluminum boards from back of van

Thieves stole £1,000 worth of aluminium boards from the back of a van in Haverhill.

The theft happened sometime between 9pm on June 21 and 8.30am the next day.

Thieves broke into the back of a Vauxhall Combi van, in Boxford Court, by breaking the padlocks that secured it.

The custom-made ‘greedy boards’ are designed to increase the load capacity of pick up trucks.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 31/34462/20.