Winning in style! Bridal dress designer scoops national award

Jenna Martin with her winning design at the Bridal Buyer awards in Harrogate Picture: JENNA MARTIN JENNA MARTIN

Bridal gowns may traditionally be white but Suffolk designer Jenna Martin is seeing gold with a wedding dress she created for a national competition.

Jenna Martin with royal wedding dress designer David Emmanuel at the Bridal Buyer Awards Picture: JENNA MARTIN Jenna Martin with royal wedding dress designer David Emmanuel at the Bridal Buyer Awards Picture: JENNA MARTIN

Jenna was named Student Designer of the Year at the Bridal Buyer Awards in Harrogate in a glittering ceremony hosted by David Emmanuel, who designed Princess Diana's wedding dress.

Jenna, of Boxford, near Sudbury, said: "I'm completely overwhelmed but really pleased to win.

"I didn't feel too confident when I entered as I didn't know who I was up against, but I knew I just had to find a design that was right for me and then go from there."

The brief for the category was 'Hollywood Glamour' and Jenna's winning design was inspired by brides from the 1920s.

Jenna Martin with her winning design at the Bridal Buyer Awards in Harrogate Picture: JENNA MARTIN Jenna Martin with her winning design at the Bridal Buyer Awards in Harrogate Picture: JENNA MARTIN

The judges praised her entry: "Jenna's research was excellent, looking at icons from the era as well as what modern designers have done to re-imagine gowns from this period. The silhouette is gorgeous and a really unique twist."

Jenna's success crowns three years of juggling family life and studying at University Centre Colchester from where she has just graduated in fashion and textiles with first class honours.

She used material for her winning design from a bridal gown given to her by East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) as part of her final project up-cycling old wedding dresses.

Dress designer Jenna Martin with her award at the Bridal Buyer Awards Picture: JENNA MARTIN Dress designer Jenna Martin with her award at the Bridal Buyer Awards Picture: JENNA MARTIN

She turned these into Eternal Gift, a collection now on display in a fashion show at Firstsite Colchester and at New Designers, a graduate exhibition at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London.

Married to Andrew and mum to Layla and Florence, and step-daughter Imogen, Jenna said: "The last three years have been hard work but I've loved every minute of it and Andrew has been such a support.

"Where I go next is a good question but I'd love to work for myself."

Tina Tate-Lovery of EACH said: "The wedding dresses Jenna used were rather past their time and it's fantastic to see what she's been able to do with them.

One of the wedding dresses from the Eternal Gift range designed by Jenna Martin for EACH using old bridal gowns donated to the charity's shops Picture: DEIMANTE PHOTOCREATIONS One of the wedding dresses from the Eternal Gift range designed by Jenna Martin for EACH using old bridal gowns donated to the charity's shops Picture: DEIMANTE PHOTOCREATIONS

"We're pleased to see they're being recognised and wish her the best of luck in future."

Jenna is planning to continue her work in fashion only using fabrics destined for landfill and is looking for companies to work with on new projects.

For more details contact her via email.