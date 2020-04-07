E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police dog unit called to overnight burglary at ‘Britain’s oldest store’

PUBLISHED: 10:14 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 07 April 2020

Boxford Stores in Swan Street, Boxford, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Boxford Stores in Swan Street, Boxford, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A village shop in west Suffolk was broken into in the early hours of this morning, with thieves smashing through the glass door and running off with the till.

Boxford Stores, which is believed to be the oldest village shop in Britain, became the victim of theft after an offender broke into the Grade II listed building overnight.

Suffolk police were called to reports of the burglary at 2.30am, with officers sending out the dog unit to search for the offender on foot.

The glass door was smashed through and the till was stolen from the premises – despite being completely empty.

Richard Haining, who runs the post office at the Boxford store, received the call from the building’s owner just before 3am.

By the time Mr Haining has arrived police were out with the dog unit looking for the burglar, but no one was found.

“Luckily we empty the till every night, so they ran off with nothing,” said Mr Haining, who lives in Sudbury.

“It could have been a lot different,” he said. “But it’s pretty awful as we are putting ourselves at risk every day by being open during the virus.”

The shop manager has since been out to purchase a new till and the broken window has been boarded up, so it is business as usual at the store which has a recorded trading history dating back to 1420.

Mr Haining says the community have been incredible this morning, offering to fix the door for free and helping wherever possible.

He said: “Everyone has been great, but luckily we are back up and running and can still serve the community at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that enquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

He said: “We were called at 2.30am this morning to Boxford Stores to reports of a burglary.

“The glass was smashed to gain entry and a till draw was stolen from the premises.

“Officers went out and searched the area with the dog unit, but enquiries are still ongoing.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police dog unit called to overnight burglary at ‘Britain’s oldest store’

Boxford Stores in Swan Street, Boxford, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Suffolk-based Sue Ryder charity ‘on brink of closure’

The Sue Ryder charity shop in Carr Street, Ipswich, could be at risk. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Can you help trace owners of three stray dogs?

Mutford village sign. Picture: James Bass

Boss of Ipswich and Colchester hospital wants to ‘quadruple number of ICU beds’

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

1,500 seek help in coronavirus crisis from Citizens Advice in Suffolk

Citizens Advice in Suffolk is providing advice over the phone during the coronavirus lockdown. This picture was taken ahead of the government's shutdown measures. Picture: CITIZENS ADVICE MID SUFFOLK
Drive 24