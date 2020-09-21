Police investigate ‘toy gun’ incident involving boy at village shop

Police are investigating an incident in Boxford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have said they will be speaking to a teenage boy who reportedly entered a village shop and showed staff a toy gun – before buying a drink and leaving.

The incident happened on Saturday and was reported to police on Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers had been made aware of an incident involving a teenage boy entering a shop in Boxford, between Hadleigh and Sudbury.

The force said officers were due to speak to staff at the shop on Monday afternoon.

Police said a boy had also been identified and was due to be spoken to.

A spokeswoman added: “On Saturday, September 19, between 5pm and 6pm, a teenage boy entered the village shop in Boxford, covering his face and showing staff a toy gun, before purchasing a drink.

“The incident was reported to police this afternoon, Monday, September 21.

“The boy involved has been identified and will be spoken to in due course.”