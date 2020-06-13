Hospice ‘blown away’ by running club’s 4,712km fundraising odyssey

Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS Boxted Runners

A community-spirited running club is set to pound the pavement to Athens and back after more than 60 members joined challenge in aid of hospice care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS

Boxted Runners has been overwhelmed by the uptake of members aiming to clock up 100 kilometres on roads, pavements and trails by the end of July.

They are all taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge, which sees participants walk, jog or run the 42.195km distance of a marathon or 100km.

The hospice, which gives end of life care to terminally-ill patients, faced a significant loss of income due to the impact of coronavirus on its shops, events and planned fundraising efforts in workplaces and schools.

Boxted’s mass sign-up to the virtual event means they will run the equivalent of a 4,712km trip to the original home of the modern Olympics and back to Essex.

Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS

Catherine Davies, who helped organise the sign-up, said: “We’re proud that so many of our members are taking part. We’ve got 62 signed up already and are hoping to make that 75 in the coming days.

“The hospice has a special place in Colchester life and it’s particularly close to some of our runners who have had family members use its vital services.”

Catherine, who ran the London Marathon last year for the hospice, added that people were still welcome to sign up.

“We’ve not only got members running, they are also signing up people in their family to take part so it’s really positive as it’s encouraging beginners to take part as well,” she said.

As well as the £15 sign up fees already raising more than £900, Boxted Runners have seen £435 of donations to their JustGiving page – with a target of £1,000.

Sarah Phillips, fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the support from the Boxted Runners for our virtual challenge Make It Matter.

“Our income has been severely impacted by the postponement of fundraising events and activities and the closure of our shops because of the pandemic.

“Every single penny counts right now, and it’s so incredibly helpful to have groups like this behind us.”

For more about the Make It Matter challenge go to sthelena.org.uk/join-in/events/make-it-matter. To donate to Boxted Runners’ efforts for the hospice go to justgiving.com/fundraising/boxted-runners.