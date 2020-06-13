E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospice ‘blown away’ by running club’s 4,712km fundraising odyssey

PUBLISHED: 14:11 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 13 June 2020

Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS

Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS

Boxted Runners

A community-spirited running club is set to pound the pavement to Athens and back after more than 60 members joined challenge in aid of hospice care.

Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERSBoxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS

Boxted Runners has been overwhelmed by the uptake of members aiming to clock up 100 kilometres on roads, pavements and trails by the end of July.

They are all taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge, which sees participants walk, jog or run the 42.195km distance of a marathon or 100km.

The hospice, which gives end of life care to terminally-ill patients, faced a significant loss of income due to the impact of coronavirus on its shops, events and planned fundraising efforts in workplaces and schools.

Boxted’s mass sign-up to the virtual event means they will run the equivalent of a 4,712km trip to the original home of the modern Olympics and back to Essex.

Boxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERSBoxted Runners are taking part in St Helena Hospice’s Make It Matter challenge Picture: BOXTED RUNNERS

Catherine Davies, who helped organise the sign-up, said: “We’re proud that so many of our members are taking part. We’ve got 62 signed up already and are hoping to make that 75 in the coming days.

“The hospice has a special place in Colchester life and it’s particularly close to some of our runners who have had family members use its vital services.”

Catherine, who ran the London Marathon last year for the hospice, added that people were still welcome to sign up.

“We’ve not only got members running, they are also signing up people in their family to take part so it’s really positive as it’s encouraging beginners to take part as well,” she said.

As well as the £15 sign up fees already raising more than £900, Boxted Runners have seen £435 of donations to their JustGiving page with a target of £1,000.

Sarah Phillips, fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the support from the Boxted Runners for our virtual challenge Make It Matter.

“Our income has been severely impacted by the postponement of fundraising events and activities and the closure of our shops because of the pandemic.

“Every single penny counts right now, and it’s so incredibly helpful to have groups like this behind us.”

For more about the Make It Matter challenge go to sthelena.org.uk/join-in/events/make-it-matter. To donate to Boxted Runners’ efforts for the hospice go to justgiving.com/fundraising/boxted-runners.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flames engulf car causing A14 to partially close

A car is on fire on the A14between Nacton and Levington. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS

Body found under Orwell Bridge

The body was found under the Orwell Bridge early this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor suspended by Conservative group after concerns about Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor Frank Warby has been suspended by the council's Conservative group. Picture: ARCHANT

Churches can reopen for private prayer and contemplation

Places of worship can reopen for private prayer for individuals and households Picture: GREGG BROWN

Public toilets - As lockdown eases, where can you find a loo on a day out in Suffolk and north Essex?

Some of the public toilets in Abbey Gardens have been taped up to ensure social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24