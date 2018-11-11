Remembrance 2018: Museum remembers those from airbase who made ultimate sacrifice

Olive Martin and Ron Ticker at Boxted Airfield museum's Armistice Day commemoration. Picture: RICHARD TURNER Archant

A museum on the site of a Second World War military base marked those from the airfield who lost their lives at this year’s Armistice Day commemorations.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boxted Airfield at Langham, near Colchester, was home to 3,000 military personnel during the conflict, with it first being used by the United States Air Force and then the RAF.

In total 130 men lost from the base lost their lives.

The museum site consists of the museum - an existing building volunteers and a local builder restored and renovated courtesy of a Heritage Lottery Fund grant - and the visitors centre, used for refreshments and meetings.

This year’s service within the chapel at Boxted Airfield museum, which also marked the centenary of the First World War, took place at 11am on Sunday, November 11.

It was conducted by Olive Martin and a porcelain poppy from the Tower of London was laid by Ron Tickner.

Richard Turner, chairman of the museum, said: “The service not only commemorated the 100 years since the end of the First World War but also the men lost from this airfield in the Second World War and the 100th anniversary of the RAF.”