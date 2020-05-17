Man transforms summer house into pub in lockdown – complete with juice box and dartboard
PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 May 2020
Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD
A Boxted man who has always dreamed of having his own pub has used his time in lockdown to transform his summer house into a fully-functioning local boozer.
Michael Thoroughgood, who lives in Boxted with his partner Stephanie Elsey, spent three days creating ‘The Thoroughgood’s Pub’ – which Stephanie describes as “every man’s dream”.
Michael, aged 34, decided lockdown would be the perfect time to fulfil his lifelong ambition of building his own garden pub, after missing out on being able to pop down his local for a pint with friends.
After more than a year of collecting bits and bobs to put into his very own pub – including a juice box, dartboard, and bell – Michael managed to pull it altogether and is delighted with the finished product.
He even had to build another shed for the transformation to take place, as the couple needed somewhere else to put their lawn mower which the summer house had previously been home to.
Speaking of his creation, Michael, a mobile welder, said: “It’s great, especially because all the pubs are shut in lockdown.”
Most of the bits inside the pub were ordered from Ebay, but Michael said the most difficult part was cleaning all his storage out of the old summer house, opposed to putting it all together.
He said: “It took me around three days on and off, but it’s always been something I wanted to do, I’d just never had the chance before.”
There is music inside, a games area, seating and of course the bar – but at the moment the only two guests able to enjoy the pub will be Michael and Stephanie until restrictions are lifted.
Meanwhile, father-of-two Matthew Pryce-Hall has used his time in lockdown to build his very own hot-tub out of an IBC water tank for his family in Great Cornard.
More: Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown
The DIY fan spent two weeks putting together his garden invention – which is now enjoyed by his family-of-four and has been praised by many on social media.
Have you made anything interesting during lockdown? Let us know of how you have been enjoying your time at home and what creative things you have come up with.
