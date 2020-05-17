E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man transforms summer house into pub in lockdown – complete with juice box and dartboard

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 May 2020

Michael, 34, pulling a pint in his new local pub in his very own garden. Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD

Michael, 34, pulling a pint in his new local pub in his very own garden. Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD

Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD

A Boxted man who has always dreamed of having his own pub has used his time in lockdown to transform his summer house into a fully-functioning local boozer.

Michael Thoroughgood and his partner Stephanie Elsey in the 'Thoroughgood's pub' at their home in Boxted. Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOODMichael Thoroughgood and his partner Stephanie Elsey in the 'Thoroughgood's pub' at their home in Boxted. Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD

Michael Thoroughgood, who lives in Boxted with his partner Stephanie Elsey, spent three days creating ‘The Thoroughgood’s Pub’ – which Stephanie describes as “every man’s dream”.

Michael, aged 34, decided lockdown would be the perfect time to fulfil his lifelong ambition of building his own garden pub, after missing out on being able to pop down his local for a pint with friends.

After more than a year of collecting bits and bobs to put into his very own pub – including a juice box, dartboard, and bell – Michael managed to pull it altogether and is delighted with the finished product.

He even had to build another shed for the transformation to take place, as the couple needed somewhere else to put their lawn mower which the summer house had previously been home to.

Would you like to create your own pub at home like this one in Boxted? Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOODWould you like to create your own pub at home like this one in Boxted? Picture: MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD

Speaking of his creation, Michael, a mobile welder, said: “It’s great, especially because all the pubs are shut in lockdown.”

Most of the bits inside the pub were ordered from Ebay, but Michael said the most difficult part was cleaning all his storage out of the old summer house, opposed to putting it all together.

He said: “It took me around three days on and off, but it’s always been something I wanted to do, I’d just never had the chance before.”

There is music inside, a games area, seating and of course the bar – but at the moment the only two guests able to enjoy the pub will be Michael and Stephanie until restrictions are lifted.

The summer house turned pub in Boxted comes complete with a fruit machine and beer fridge and its very own table and chairs. Picture:MICHAEL THOROUGHGOODThe summer house turned pub in Boxted comes complete with a fruit machine and beer fridge and its very own table and chairs. Picture:MICHAEL THOROUGHGOOD

Meanwhile, father-of-two Matthew Pryce-Hall has used his time in lockdown to build his very own hot-tub out of an IBC water tank for his family in Great Cornard.

More: Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

The DIY fan spent two weeks putting together his garden invention – which is now enjoyed by his family-of-four and has been praised by many on social media.

Have you made anything interesting during lockdown? Let us know of how you have been enjoying your time at home and what creative things you have come up with.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

