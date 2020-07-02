Boy, 13, has bike stolen in knife-point robbery

A 13-year-old has been robbed by masked men at knife-point in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 13-year-old boy had his bike stolen at knife-point after being approached by a group of masked teenagers in Clacton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boy was cycling near the BMX track in Pathfield Park, towards an alleyway leading to Litchfield Close, around 5.10pm Monday, June 22.

He was stopped by a group of five or six older boys – who police believe could have been young men – who showed him the handle of a knife before demanding his bike be handed over.

The suspects all wore black clothes with hooded tops – either tracksuits or a Puffa-style jacket – and had their faces covered.

The person with the knife is said to be 5ft 6in tall and wore a balaclava.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has been offered a BMX bike for sale, or who has any information regarding the robbery.

Those with information about the incident should call Colchester CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/90881/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.