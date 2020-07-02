E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boy, 13, has bike stolen in knife-point robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:38 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 02 July 2020

A 13-year-old has been robbed by masked men at knife-point in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

A 13-year-old has been robbed by masked men at knife-point in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 13-year-old boy had his bike stolen at knife-point after being approached by a group of masked teenagers in Clacton.

The boy was cycling near the BMX track in Pathfield Park, towards an alleyway leading to Litchfield Close, around 5.10pm Monday, June 22.

He was stopped by a group of five or six older boys – who police believe could have been young men – who showed him the handle of a knife before demanding his bike be handed over.

The suspects all wore black clothes with hooded tops – either tracksuits or a Puffa-style jacket – and had their faces covered.

The person with the knife is said to be 5ft 6in tall and wore a balaclava.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has been offered a BMX bike for sale, or who has any information regarding the robbery.

Those with information about the incident should call Colchester CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/90881/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools to return in full from September – but union says plan to abandon social distancing is ‘reckless’

Social distancing measures in schools are expected to be relaxed when all pupils return in September. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Big changes planned for Foxhall Recycling Centre unveiled

Foxhall Recycling Centre will now accept vans, trailers and trade waste alongside 10 other tips across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘An incredible team’ - Ex-Town star Anderson realises dream with Wembley win

Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One on Monday Picture: PA SPORT

Meet the children keeping up with their ‘Daily Mile’ in lockdown

Children in Suffolk have been completing the Daily Mile during lockdown, despite schools being closed to most pupils. Pictured are Harry and Nellie-May. Pictures: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL