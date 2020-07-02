Boy, 13, has bike stolen in knife-point robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:38 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 02 July 2020
Archant
A 13-year-old boy had his bike stolen at knife-point after being approached by a group of masked teenagers in Clacton.
The boy was cycling near the BMX track in Pathfield Park, towards an alleyway leading to Litchfield Close, around 5.10pm Monday, June 22.
He was stopped by a group of five or six older boys – who police believe could have been young men – who showed him the handle of a knife before demanding his bike be handed over.
The suspects all wore black clothes with hooded tops – either tracksuits or a Puffa-style jacket – and had their faces covered.
The person with the knife is said to be 5ft 6in tall and wore a balaclava.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has been offered a BMX bike for sale, or who has any information regarding the robbery.
Those with information about the incident should call Colchester CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/90881/20.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.