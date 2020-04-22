Boy, 15, stabbed in Suffolk street

The stabbing happened near the Co-op in Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital tonight after being stabbed in the street in a west Suffolk town.

The knife attack happened close to the Co-op store in Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket, at around 7.30pm.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have now cordoned off the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and Exning Road while an investigation is carried out, though no arrests have been made at this time.

Passers by and a member of staff from the nearby Co-op store are believed to have rushed to the boy’s aid, providing vital life-saving care while an ambulance arrived.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting CAD 324 of April 22.