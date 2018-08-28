Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boy, 16, accused of stabbing Ipswich teenager, denies changing his clothes in case they had blood on them

PUBLISHED: 16:44 31 January 2019

Boy, 16, deines being in van with fellow gang members when it drove to the scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' stabbing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Boy, 16, deines being in van with fellow gang members when it drove to the scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' stabbing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

A 16-year-old drug dealer accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager has denied changing his clothes on the day of the fatal stabbing because “he was involved in the attack and was worried the teenager’s blood was on them.”

The boy told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court he’d been breaking up rocks of crack cocaine into smaller quantities in Iris Close, Ipswich, when 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue just before 5pm on June 2.

He claimed he’d been in Iris Close between 4.30pm and around 6pm before being dropped off in a car in Handford Road where he had bumped into his co-defendant Isaac Calver.

He claimed he had changed his clothes at Calver’s house in Firmin Close because he’d been wearing them for several days.

He denied a suggestion from prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC that he’d changed his clothes because he’d been involved in the attack on Tavis and was worried they might have his blood on them.

He said that after learning Tavis had died his mother was concerned he might be implicated in his death because when Tavis had been stabbed on an earlier occasion he’d received texts from friends asking if he was responsible.

He denied a suggestion by Mr Glasgow that people suspected he’d been responsible for the earlier attack because they thought he was “the kind of person who would pick up a knife and stab another human being.”

In the dock with the 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the J-Block and Neno gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

During his evidence the 16-year-old admitted being a former member of J-Block.

He said although he was aware that Tavis knew members of Neno he didn’t think he was a member of the gang or was involved in dealing drugs.

Calver’s legal team has told the court he won’t be giving evidence during the trial.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow forecast overnight for Suffolk

Christchurch Park had a light dusting of snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One in, one out and the deals that didn’t happen at Ipswich Town on deadline day

Ipswich Town have signed right-back James Bree on loan from Aston Villa. Photo: ITFC

Deadline Day Live: Bree signs, McLoughlin departs with Pennington and Knudsen set to stay

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Cotter to remain with Ipswich despite Swindon interest

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Disruptive passengers’ lead to train cancellation

Passengers are facing train delays in Walton-on-the-Naze due to 'disruptive passengers' Picture: NEIL PERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists