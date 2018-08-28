Boy, 16, accused of stabbing Ipswich teenager, denies changing his clothes in case they had blood on them

A 16-year-old drug dealer accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager has denied changing his clothes on the day of the fatal stabbing because “he was involved in the attack and was worried the teenager’s blood was on them.”

The boy told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court he’d been breaking up rocks of crack cocaine into smaller quantities in Iris Close, Ipswich, when 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue just before 5pm on June 2.

He claimed he’d been in Iris Close between 4.30pm and around 6pm before being dropped off in a car in Handford Road where he had bumped into his co-defendant Isaac Calver.

He claimed he had changed his clothes at Calver’s house in Firmin Close because he’d been wearing them for several days.

He denied a suggestion from prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC that he’d changed his clothes because he’d been involved in the attack on Tavis and was worried they might have his blood on them.

He said that after learning Tavis had died his mother was concerned he might be implicated in his death because when Tavis had been stabbed on an earlier occasion he’d received texts from friends asking if he was responsible.

He denied a suggestion by Mr Glasgow that people suspected he’d been responsible for the earlier attack because they thought he was “the kind of person who would pick up a knife and stab another human being.”

In the dock with the 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the J-Block and Neno gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

During his evidence the 16-year-old admitted being a former member of J-Block.

He said although he was aware that Tavis knew members of Neno he didn’t think he was a member of the gang or was involved in dealing drugs.

Calver’s legal team has told the court he won’t be giving evidence during the trial.

The trial continues.