Boy arrested and police officer allegedly assaulted during drugs raids

Eight people have been arrested following two drugs raids in Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Six people have been arrested – and a further two charged – in connection with alleged Class A drugs offences in Haverhill.

Their arrests come after officers executed warrants under the Misuse of Drugs act at two addresses in Sorrel Walk and Meadowsweet Close on Thursday, June 4.

A quantity of cash and suspected Class A drugs were seized during the raid.

The eight – which also included a 16-year-old boy – were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation centre for questioning by the Serious Crime Disruption Team.

Two of them – 49-year-old Kelly Atcheson of Sorrel Walk, and Leonard Whistlecraft, 40, of Meadowsweet Close – were charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Both appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 6, where Atcheson was remanded in custody and Whistlecraft was granted bail. They are both due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, July 6.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and money laundering, while another woman, 31, was arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences.

Two men, aged 54 and 67, were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, while a 67-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

All six were released under investigation, pending further enquiries.