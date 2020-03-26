Coronavirus: Boy reaches out to show care home residents ‘we are thinking of them’

Teddy, six, and his little sister Marlee, three, from Bury St Edmunds, have made cards for the residents of Fornham House care home Picture: DAVE SMITH DAVE SMITH

A boy and his little sister have delighted care home residents with their homemade cards to brighten their day while they cannot receive visitors.

Teddy, six, wanted to do something to help during the current coronavirus crisis and someone suggested sending cards to residents at Fornham House Picture: DAVE SMITH Teddy, six, wanted to do something to help during the current coronavirus crisis and someone suggested sending cards to residents at Fornham House Picture: DAVE SMITH

Teddy Smith, six, from Bury St Edmunds, wanted to reach out and help people in his community after learning of the difficulties some are facing due to coronavirus, such as struggling to get shopping.

Someone on Facebook suggested he make cards for the residents of Fornham House care home as, like other care homes, they are unable to accept visitors due to the pandemic.

Teddy, a pupil at Abbots Green Academy on the Moreton Hall estate, and his little sister Marlee, three, set to work with stickers and pens to create 68 cards, with messages inside, which have now been delivered.

Their dad Dave Smith, a sales executive, said: “It’s something personally handwritten by the younger generation. We are all really proud of Teddy and he’s very proud of himself now as well.

“He’s read the Facebook comments and realises it’s good to be good and good to be kind.”

He added: “It gives him something positive to do and aim for when basically they have had everything taken away from them, we all have - our friends, the park.”

Teddy said the cards were so the residents know “we are thinking of them”.

Fornham House care home has been asking people for cards and pictures to keep residents’ spirits up while visitors are now allowed.

Care home manager Desiree Jooste said what the youngsters had done was “fantastic” and “remarkable”, adding the residents had really enjoyed getting the cards.

She added people had delivered flowers with messages on Mother’s Day - during which there had been a show outside for residents to watch from inside - and children had also delivered rainbows to the door.

Ms Jooste said: “People are doing some really lovely things.

“We want to say a big thank you from Fornham House. We are in a lockdown situation, but the relatives and friends are all reaching out, and people in the community.”

To send cards, pictures, stories or flowers to Fornham House the address is: Fornham House, Fornham St Martin, Bury Saint Edmunds IP31 1SR.

