Boy, 17, charged with attempted rape of woman in her 70s

PUBLISHED: 10:25 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 14 January 2020

A boy, aged 17, charged with attempted rape and aggravated burglary.

A boy, aged 17, charged with attempted rape and aggravated burglary.

GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage boy has been charged with aggravated burglary and attempted rape of a woman in her 70s in Witham.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Conrad Road, at around 12.50pm on Sunday, January 12.

A 17-year-old local boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday, January 14.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Major Investigation Team, based at Rayleigh, on 101.

The crime reference number to quote is 42/6225/20.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information through their website.

