Boy, 11, chased down high street by teens in horror masks

Scream premiered in 1996. Photo: BUENA VISTA Archant

An 11-year-old boy was left distressed after being chased down a Suffolk high street by two teenagers who were wearing horror masks.

Lakenheath High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Lakenheath High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened at 7pm on Saturday, February 22, when the young boy was walking home from a chip shop in Lakenheath.

He was chased down Lakenheath High Street by the teenagers, who were wearing a 'purge' mask and a 'scream' mask.

The boy was unhurt and no words were exchanged with the teenagers. However, his mother phoned police to report the incident due to his distress.

The Purge was a horror film released in 2013 about a future where all crime is legal for 24 hours each year and citizens take part in 'purging', often wearing masks to hide their identity.

Scream premiered in 1996 and follows the story of a woman who's mother is murdered - after which she begins investigating subsequent murders by a masked killer.

Masks emulating both of the films have since become popular during Halloween celebrations.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101 or report it online here using the reference 37/11274/20.