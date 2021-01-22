Published: 7:00 PM January 22, 2021

A 12-year-old boy has cycled 100km as he wanted to help fund research into a cure for cancer.

Theo Williams, a Year 7 student at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, recently completed the sponsored 62-mile bike ride in the local area over a period of 30 days in support of Cancer Research UK.

Before embarking on the challenge, Theo said he was doing it "because I want to help fund research into finding a cure".

Theo was inspired to raise money for Cancer Research UK when he joined King Edward VI School back in September and found out that he had been placed into Elveden College.

The students in each of the school’s colleges seek out ways to fundraise for their respective college’s chosen charity, and this year Elveden College students chose Cancer Research UK.

Theo’s initial fundraising target was £100, but the total currently stands at £270.

You may also want to watch:

Jason Post, head of Elveden College, decided to support Theo by completing the challenge himself.

He said: “Theo has made an excellent start to his time at King Edward VI School and has shown great initiative to have planned and set up this charity event. He did so completely independently, showing maturity beyond his years.”