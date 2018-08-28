Sunshine and Showers

Police appeal after 14-year-old boy found unconscious on side of road

PUBLISHED: 09:36 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:43 21 November 2018

The teenage boy was found by a passer by. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The teenage boy was found by a passer by. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was found unconscious of the side of a road in West Mersea.

The 14-year-old boy was discovered on a path at the side of Barfield Road by a driver at 5.40pm, Sunday, November 18.

When the boy came round he was unable to remember what happened to him and he was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Officers are trying to establish whether the boy was knocked off his bike by a vehicle or if he fell off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 1037 of 18/11.

Alternatively you can report information by visiting www.essex.police.uk, you can submit information to https://saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

47 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

51 minutes ago Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

08:52 Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

08:33 Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

08:06 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Lapel Pin belonging to real life great escape hero sold for 5x its asking price at auction

08:05 Will Jefford
The pin is engraved withe the name of the Dutch aviator. Picture: LOCKDALES

A rare jewelled lapel pin belonging to one of only three men to escape from a German prisoner of war camp, a story which inspired the film The Great Escape, was sold at a Suffolk Auction house for nearly five times its asking price.

