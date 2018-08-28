Police appeal after 14-year-old boy found unconscious on side of road

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was found unconscious of the side of a road in West Mersea.

The 14-year-old boy was discovered on a path at the side of Barfield Road by a driver at 5.40pm, Sunday, November 18.

When the boy came round he was unable to remember what happened to him and he was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Officers are trying to establish whether the boy was knocked off his bike by a vehicle or if he fell off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 1037 of 18/11.

Alternatively you can report information by visiting www.essex.police.uk, you can submit information to https://saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.