Hair we go! Boy's haircut after 3 years will help children with cancer
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
An 11-year-old boy from Stowmarket has had his long hair cut short to help children with cancer.
Tyler Beresford decided three years ago to grow his hair so it could be used to make a wig for a child with hair loss.
The youngster has now decided the time is right to have his hair cut, and has had about 13ins of hair taken off to go to Little Princess Trust. The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
Mum Jade Coleman said: "It was his decision to make this amazing donation, as he wants to change a child's life.
"He has shown massive determination and continued to stay positive when it hasn't always been easy for him.
"He has been bullied by his peers and been mistaken for a girl by shop workers, dentists and strangers, but he has continued to stay positive and make his donation count. I am so so proud of the young man he is becoming."
Tyler's aunt, Clair Deane, cut his hair at room2 hairdressers in Stowmarket. She said: "It went really well. Tyler has been teased a lot, but he has persevered. It was something he really wanted to do.
"He has been growing it for three years, but has had little trims in between to keep it looking healthy."
If you want to support Tyler's efforts, you can visit his JustGiving page. He has so far raised £620 for Little Princess Trust, beating his initial £550 fundraising target.