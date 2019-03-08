Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

An air ambulance touched down at a school this afternoon after a pupil suffered a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called shortly before 1pm today with reports that a boy had fallen ill at Clacton County High School in Essex.

An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, a community first responder, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts air ambulance were sent to the school.

The boy was rushed to Colchester General Hospital by road ambulance in a "serious condition".

The school has since responded to speculation on social media, writing: "Medical emergency involving one student. Parents were in attendance. Please do not speculate. All services now left the school site."

An ambulance spokesman said: "An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, a community first responder, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts air ambulance were called to Clacton County High School shortly before 1pm today following reports of a student with a serious medical emergency.

"A boy was transported to Colchester General Hospital by road ambulance in a serious condition."

Clacton County High School has been contacted for comment.