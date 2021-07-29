Boy, 5, remains in critical condition after sustaining 'serious' head injuries
- Credit: Archant
A five-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries at an incident at a department store in Colchester.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Fenwick department store in High Street on Tuesday, July 27 following reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.
Upon arrival, officers found the five-year-old boy who had sustained a serious head injury.
Alongside store staff and medics, police officers immediately administered first aid to the boy.
Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance service all attended the scene and most of the town centre's roads were closed whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.
The boy was later taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Speaking previously about the incident director Mia Fenwick said: “The Fenwick family, leadership and all of our colleagues are shocked and saddened by the incident which happened at our Colchester store yesterday morning.
"Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this difficult time."
