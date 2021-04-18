News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Barn goes up in flames in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:28 AM April 18, 2021   
Bradfield Combust

A barn is on fire in Ixer Lane, Bradfield Combust - Credit: Google Maps

A fire took hold of a barn in a west Suffolk village this morning.

Crews were called to Ixer Lane in Bradfield Combust near Bury St Edmunds just before 9.30am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that around 25% of the barn was on fire. 

She said that crews remained on the scene and were now stripping off the barn's roof and damping down. 

Crews from Long Melford, Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene. 

