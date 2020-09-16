E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Arson investigation launched after two vehicles set on fire

PUBLISHED: 10:24 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 16 September 2020

An arson investigation has been launched after two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Bradfield.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Windmill Road in Bradfield, near Manningtree, after two vehicles were set on fire between 10pm and 11pm on Friday, September 11.

A spokesman said they were treating the incident as arson and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

They said: “If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dashcam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/145530/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

