Arson investigation launched after two vehicles set on fire

An arson investigation has been launched after two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Bradfield. Picture: ARCHANT Archant © 2018

An arson investigation has been launched after two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Bradfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Essex Police were called to Windmill Road in Bradfield, near Manningtree, after two vehicles were set on fire between 10pm and 11pm on Friday, September 11.

A spokesman said they were treating the incident as arson and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

They said: “If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dashcam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/145530/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”