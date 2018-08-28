Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cyclist who overcame suicide attempts and depression reaches Lowestoft in 5,000 mile challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:07 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:07 05 November 2018

Ryan Anderton at Ness Point, Lowestoft, as part of his Recycle Yourself campaign for MIND.

Ryan Anderton at Ness Point, Lowestoft, as part of his Recycle Yourself campaign for MIND.

Archant

A cyclist who battled depression and suicide attempts with pedal power is taking on a journey of almost 5,000 miles for charity.

Ryan Anderton is taking on the challenge of cycling around Britain’s coast to raise money and awareness for mental health charity Mind.

Mr Anderton was first admitted to a mental health hospital ward after attempting suicide in a Blackpool bed and breakfast, aged 30.

After setting off from Blackpool on October 15, the 38-year-old has overcome buckled wheels, knee pain and pouring rain to reach Lowestoft this week, where he was offered accommodation by strangers keen to help.

Mr Anderton, from Bradford, said: “Cycling seemed to work for me instantly and I know I am now pushing it to the extreme, but there is so much you can do to yourself to improve your mindfulness as well as taking medication. I have always been quite a sporty person and I played football regularly when I was younger and enjoyed playing tennis and swimming.

“What I didn’t realise at first is that cycling also suppressed my need to escape because I was riding to different places and having the time to reassess my thoughts while in a positive place.”

Mr Anderton has already cycled through Wales, along the south coast of Britain and around Essex before reaching Lowestoft on Sunday, where he visited Ness Point, the UK’s most easterly point.

The ride comes after the death of his uncle in a mental health hospital earlier this year, as well as another suicide attempt in February.

He said: “I can now look back to when I was as young as 17 and recall moments of suicidal thoughts, and now notice longstanding issues with my behaviour and my unorthodox way of coping with stress and emotion.

“All the signs were always there to show that I frequently struggled, that I repeatedly got myself in to trouble and that suicide or escaping and drinking was my way out,

“I was being ‘triggered’ by situations that I often caused in a self-destructive or spontaneous moment that would spiral out of my control due to illogical thinking.”

Mr Anderton hopes to raise £10,000 through the 4,802 mile journey along the roads closest to the British coastline. To donate to the challenge, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/ryanridesaroundbritain

Topic Tags:

Boy on bike involved in hit-and-run

29 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident. Picture: Nick Butcher

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which failed to stop while cycling in Lowestoft.

‘Shocked’ McDonald’s customer quoted £645 for broken tooth blames ‘foreign object’ inside burger

54 minutes ago Greta Levy
William Johnson, who claims he lost a tooth biting into a McDonald's burger

A man claims he lost a tooth after biting into a McDonald’s burger, only to find a “foreign object” was wedged between the two buns.

Greater Anglia apologises after ‘extensive disruption’

11:57 Michael Steward
Greater Anglia has apologised for 'extensive disruption' last week Picture: ARCHANT

The managing director of Greater Anglia has apologised after “extensive disruption” to train services last week.

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

11:38 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

Queen wishes Eileen and Peter a happy 65th wedding anniversary

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Peter and Eileen Burch proudly show their wedding photo and card from the Queen Picture:

A Suffolk couple have celebrated their landmark blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a card from the Queen.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Essex woman

11:19 Michael Steward
Emma Lynn, who is missing from her home in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Clacton.

£3million pay-out for child after ‘mistakes’ made during birth at West Suffolk Hospital

11:05 staff reporter
West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

A boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after “mistakes” by medics during his birth at a Bury St Edmunds hospital will receive millions in NHS damages.

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24