Bradwell B nuclear power station hits planning stumbling block

PUBLISHED: 16:57 15 July 2020

Earlier site investigation work taking place as part of the Bradwell B project, with the original Magnox power station in the background. Picture: PAGEPIX Ltd

Earlier site investigation work taking place as part of the Bradwell B project, with the original Magnox power station in the background. Picture: PAGEPIX Ltd

Plans to carry out ground investigation work at a potential site for Bradwell B nuclear power station have been refused by councillors.

The proposed Bradwell B site with the decommissioning site Bradwell A in the background Picture: EDF ENERGYThe proposed Bradwell B site with the decommissioning site Bradwell A in the background Picture: EDF ENERGY

A joint Chinese/French venture could see a twin reactor nuclear power station built near Bradwell-on-Sea at the site of the partially decommissioned Magnox power station.

Constructed and managed by Chinese energy giants China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) and EDF, the firm’s have joined forces to form Bradwell Power Generation Company to build the station.

The efforts of the company to carry out public consultations this year were thwarted by coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown.

Campaigners against the power station had called for consultations and planning votes to be delayed until after the pandemic.

However, Maldon District Council’s planning committee sat on July 9 and voted to refuse the next step of the plans for Bradwell B – ground investigations on the proposed site of the power station.

The Blackwater Against New Nuclear Group (BANNG) were delighted to see councillors agree with their protest.

BANNG chairman Professor Andy Blowers said: “Maldon District councillors deserve a cheer for their refusal of this application.

“They have understood what BANNG has been stressing for a long time, that it is not possible to consider the planning applications for more minor works only as they are, but as precursors of a massive new nuclear power station.”

District council planning officers advised that only the groundworks being applied for should be considered by the council, but the majority of councillors disagreed citing the scale of the development and investment in the district.

Councillors also felt the area to be investigated would be impossible to return to its original condition should the site be found unsuitable.

Bradwell Power Generation Company CEO, Alan Raymant, said: “Our resolve to work more closely with the community on these proposals has doubled, and we aim to create in a few years time, an application which is clear on the benefits that Bradwell B will bring to the community, and therefore carries better support, for the secretary of state to consider and make the decision whether to grant approval.

“Regardless of the sentiment of that feedback, I want to thank everyone who has engaged with us so far.”

