Suffolk brain trauma charity’s season of fundraising

The cycle and walk event, now in its 11th year has raised over £50,000 for the charity. Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK Archant

Charity Headway Suffolk is to celebrate its fifth anniversary by hosting three fundraising events this spring.

The charity is looking to raise funds to improve services for people in the region suffering from brain injuries.

As part of their plans to improve services, the charity is planning the construction of the Professor Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre - a rehabilitation hub providing services and accommodation in Ipswich for those suffering from brain injuries and neurological conditions.

The fundraising begins with a charity dinner at Bruisyard Hall near Saxmundham on March 12, followed by a quiz night at St George’s House, Bury St Edmunds, on April 11.

The flagship fundraiser, the cycle ride and walk comprises of 30 40 and 50-mile cycle routes through Ipswich, Leavenheath, Felixstowe and Martlesham on Saturday, April 27. Entry is £10, unless you have sponsorship.

