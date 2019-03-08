Dad was a “proud” member of charity bike ride team donning jerseys with son’s name
PUBLISHED: 12:14 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 15 March 2019
JOHN BURNS
An Ipswich to Haverhill charity bike ride in memory of boy who died from a brain tumour has raised more than £1,000 to support other children with the disease.
Joshua Tarrant, from Haverhill, was diagnosed with a rare tumour aged eight and battled for a further eight years before losing the fight in April 2012, aged 16.
His dad Sean said he felt “really proud” to ride with mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown and teammates Darren Anderson and Alex Webb all wearing their Joshua Tarrant Trust cycling jerseys.
“I think it just gave the whole event some meaning,” he said.
The 46-mile ride on March 8 took in the “beautiful” Suffolk countryside and the team were greeted by the mayors of Ipswich, Hadleigh and Sudbury along the route.
Mr Brown, who has chosen the Joshua Tarrant Trust to be his mayoral charity of the year, said the ride was a “great success”.
He said: “It was quite a cold day, but all arrived back in Haverhill after 46 miles without any hiccups.
“I would like to say a big thank you to the mayors of Ipswich, Hadleigh and Sudbury for their great support and for providing refreshments on the way.
“Councillor John Burns and Denise Tarrant [Joshua’s mum] provided support on the route and managed to publicise the charity at the towns that we stopped in.”
Mr Tarrant, who is a member of Haverhill Cycling Club along with Mr Webb and Mr Anderson, said it was a wet day “but one of the most enjoyable rides I have ever had”.
“I will never forget the warm welcome we received from the mayors of Ipswich, Hadleigh and Sudbury.
“They and their staff seemed genuinely pleased to see us, not only generous with there hospitality but all of them donated to our cause on the day.”
For more information about the Joshua Tarrant Trust see here.