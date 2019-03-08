Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dad was a “proud” member of charity bike ride team donning jerseys with son’s name

PUBLISHED: 12:14 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 15 March 2019

The bike ride for the Joshua Tarrant Trust began in Ipswich Picture: JOHN BURNS

The bike ride for the Joshua Tarrant Trust began in Ipswich Picture: JOHN BURNS

JOHN BURNS

An Ipswich to Haverhill charity bike ride in memory of boy who died from a brain tumour has raised more than £1,000 to support other children with the disease.

The team are greeted in Ipswich by Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley Picture: JOHN BURNSThe team are greeted in Ipswich by Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley Picture: JOHN BURNS

Joshua Tarrant, from Haverhill, was diagnosed with a rare tumour aged eight and battled for a further eight years before losing the fight in April 2012, aged 16.

His dad Sean said he felt “really proud” to ride with mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown and teammates Darren Anderson and Alex Webb all wearing their Joshua Tarrant Trust cycling jerseys.

“I think it just gave the whole event some meaning,” he said.

The 46-mile ride on March 8 took in the “beautiful” Suffolk countryside and the team were greeted by the mayors of Ipswich, Hadleigh and Sudbury along the route.

Mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown at the Hadleigh stop Picture: JOHN BURNSMayor of Haverhill Tony Brown at the Hadleigh stop Picture: JOHN BURNS

Mr Brown, who has chosen the Joshua Tarrant Trust to be his mayoral charity of the year, said the ride was a “great success”.

He said: “It was quite a cold day, but all arrived back in Haverhill after 46 miles without any hiccups.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the mayors of Ipswich, Hadleigh and Sudbury for their great support and for providing refreshments on the way.

“Councillor John Burns and Denise Tarrant [Joshua’s mum] provided support on the route and managed to publicise the charity at the towns that we stopped in.”

The team stop in Sudbury where they are greeted by mayor Sue Ayres Picture: JOHN BURNSThe team stop in Sudbury where they are greeted by mayor Sue Ayres Picture: JOHN BURNS

Mr Tarrant, who is a member of Haverhill Cycling Club along with Mr Webb and Mr Anderson, said it was a wet day “but one of the most enjoyable rides I have ever had”.

“I will never forget the warm welcome we received from the mayors of Ipswich, Hadleigh and Sudbury.

“They and their staff seemed genuinely pleased to see us, not only generous with there hospitality but all of them donated to our cause on the day.”

For more information about the Joshua Tarrant Trust see here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Tavis ‘had no chance to defend himself’, say police after four convicted of murder

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown. Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis’ father ‘glad defendants will now pay for their actions’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Postmasters falsely accused of theft win landmark ruling against Post Office

The former postmasters won a major legal victory against the Post Office on Friday. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists