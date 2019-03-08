Arrest following armed robbery at Co-op branch

Police arrested a man following an armed robbery in Braintree.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody following his arrest on suspicion of carrying out an armed raid on a branch of the Co-op.

Essex Police officers were called to the shop at about 11.20am on Tuesday, July 2.

It had been reported that a man walked into Chelmsford Star Co-Op, in Cressing Road, and threatened staff with a knife.

He demanded money before running away from the scene with a three-figure-sum of cash.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at about 12.30pm.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting incident 421 of 02/07 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.