Arrest following armed robbery at Co-op branch
PUBLISHED: 06:39 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:39 03 July 2019
Police arrested a man following an armed robbery in Braintree.
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody following his arrest on suspicion of carrying out an armed raid on a branch of the Co-op.
Essex Police officers were called to the shop at about 11.20am on Tuesday, July 2.
It had been reported that a man walked into Chelmsford Star Co-Op, in Cressing Road, and threatened staff with a knife.
He demanded money before running away from the scene with a three-figure-sum of cash.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at about 12.30pm.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting incident 421 of 02/07 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
