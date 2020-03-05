E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police officer reportedly bitten following McDonalds collision

PUBLISHED: 13:02 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 05 March 2020

Police were called to the McDonalds in Cressing on Thursday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man remained in custody on Thursday afternoon after a police officer reported being threatened and bitten following a collision at a McDonalds drive through.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the McDonalds drive through in Galleys Corner, Cressing at around 2.15am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We received information that one of the drivers failed to stop and there were concerns about his driving.

"We stopped the vehicle near Braintree Village and arrested a 35-year-old on suspicion of driving without a licence, assaulting an emergency worker, threat with intent to cause criminal damage and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

"Our officer attended hospital where he was checked for a hand injuries."

