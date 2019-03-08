Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Controversial chicken farm for 40,000 birds approved despite widespread opposition

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 May 2019

Hole Farm in Belchamp St Paul, where the proposed chicken farm would be located. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hole Farm in Belchamp St Paul, where the proposed chicken farm would be located. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The farm, which will see three large warehouses house a total of 39,999 chickens, is planned for Hole Farm in Knowl Green, Belchamp St Paul, on the Suffolk-Essex border.

The application, submitted by Lanpro Services on behalf of the developer, has been approved by Braintree District Council's planning committee despite vast objections from the community.

Anthony Osmond-Evans, who lives nearby, said: "A lot of people didn't know about the plans until they were accepted.

"I am really very concerned about the farm. The road that will be used for access is already dangerous. The county council have already banned HGVs from driving there so I do not know why they've changed their mind.

"Someone will die on that road.

You may also want to watch:

"We will fight this as hard as we can. We will speak to MPs and I'll even go to the prime minister to stop this farm from being built."

The seven and a half hectares of land is the current location of two Grade II listed buildings - an early 19th century farmhouse and a late 19th century cartshed and granary.

A report described the buildings as an "irreplaceable resource".

However, planning officer Christopher Paggi concluded that the public interest of the construction of the farm outweighed the damage that will be caused to the buildings, which he described as "minimal".

A statement on behalf of the developer said: "The proposed development will form part of an existing farm, which will produce low density free range chickens which will be subject to both RSPCA assured standards and the Red Tractor Farm Assurance Poultry Scheme.

"There were a number of objections from local residents to the application but Braintree District Council found there to be no significant harms caused by the development and their committee members agreed with the recommendation of approval."

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jealous ex who started ‘devastating fire’ jailed for nine years

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, has been jailed for nine years Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth on last year - up to £160 million

Ed Sheeran is now the 17th richest musician in the UK Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Having Line of Duty withdrawal symptoms? Channel 4’s new drama The Virtues may plug the gap

Joseph (Stephen Graham) (C) Channel 4

Ipswich migrants to be given free English lessons thanks to £300,000 grant

Migrants are set to benefit from English language sessions as a result of the National Lottery grant. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Rogue traders will not be tolerated’: Warning after cowboy builder conned £85,000 out of customers

Andrew Jay. Pic submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists