Dog looking for food accidentally starts kitchen fire

The damage caused by the fire Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

A family’s kitchen has been suffered smoke damage after their dog managed to start a fire.

The fire caused damage to some of the family's belongings Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE The fire caused damage to some of the family's belongings Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to a property on St James Road in Braintree at 3.30pm on Friday after a family got home from the school run to find a fire in their kitchen.

The fire had been called by the family’s dog who had been trying to get to its food.

Incident commander William McGrath said: “When we arrived the family were safely outside their home.

“They had got out, stayed out and called 999, which was absolutely the right thing to do.

“The fire started after the family dog jumped up to get to its food and accidentally turned on an electric hob.

“Thankfully the fire had not yet spread to the cupboards above, but this could have been a different outcome if the occupants did not return home when they did.

“Our advice is to keep all kitchen surfaces clear when you’re not using them and turn off your hob and oven at the main switch.”

Two crews from Braintree were called to the blaze which was completely extinguished the fire by 3.55pm.

They then fitted two new smoke alarms.

The property has suffered light smoke damage and fire damage to the extractor fan.