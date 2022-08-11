Deaths of couple found in home not suspicious, police say

The deaths of an elderly couple found in Fisher Way are not being treated as suspicious - Credit: Google Maps

The deaths of a couple whose bodies were found in their home are not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Essex Police and other emergency services were called to Fisher Way in Braintree at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers received reports of concerns for the welfare of two people.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived alongside emergency services colleagues and sadly found two people had died."

According to the PA news agency the couple were Eva and David Murr, a retired couple in their early 70s.

Police have been carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around their deaths and, as a result, do not believe their deaths are suspicious.

They also do not believe anyone else was involved.

Tributes were paid to the "very nice couple" on Wednesday.

A 62-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said that he had known the couple since he first moved onto the quiet residential street 20 years ago.

“They were a very nice couple, he would come out and bring the bins out for us, and he’d always stop and have a chat,” the neighbour said, adding that Ms Murr had mobility issues and was cared for by her husband.

“It’s quite a shock.

“I feel very sorry for the family… they just seemed like a very nice couple.

“It’s the sort of thing you don’t expect to happen.

“They’ve got a conservatory, and they used to spend a lot of time just sitting in the conservatory talking, they were nice neighbours.

“Only a few weeks ago I helped him repair a bit of his roof, I held the ladder for him, we had a good relationship.”

The neighbour said he heard “distressed sobbing” coming from the house on Tuesday afternoon, before five ambulances and three police cars arrived at the scene and the road was blocked off.

Another neighbour, 60, added: “It’s horrible, it’s awful… all we know is that there have been a lot of police activities, and the forensic team were still there until late last night."

“It’s very quiet down here, it’s a cul-de-sac,” she added.