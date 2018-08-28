Have you seen missing 22-year-old Joel Challis?

A missing persons appeal has been launched by Essex Police after a 22-year-old man went missing from Braintree.

Joel Challis was reported missing at 2.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 6.

That was the day he left his home address in his car, a black Volkswagen Golf with the licence plate LK03 KYF.

It is believed he may have later been in the Colchester area.

Mr Challis is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with short, light-brown hair and stubble.

When he was last seen he was wearing navy blue overalls and trousers with black trainers.

Police have expressed concern for his welfare.

If you’ve seen Mr Challis or have any information about where he is please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 641 of November 6.