Did you witness a police chase in Braintree town centre?

PUBLISHED: 12:05 17 March 2019

Officers are searching for two men after a car crashed into multiple vehicles in Railway Street in Braintree after failing to stop for police Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Officers are searching for two men after a car crashed into multiple vehicles in Railway Street in Braintree after failing to stop for police Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A runaway driver crashed into six cars, mounted the pavement and refused to stop for police - and now police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers in Essex are hoping the occupants of a dark coloured hatchback, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa, may have seen the chase and could help with their investigations.

Police attempted to pull over a blue Mazda 6 in Railway Street at 5.10pm on Wednesday, March 6.

The car failed to stop, drove along a pavement and collided with six other vehicles as the driver tried to escape.

The two men who were in the Mazda then ran off and were later seen climbing over nearby gardens. They are still at large.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt, however, one man was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Offcers would now like to talk to witnesses who were near the one way section next to Argos when the Mazda 6 mounted the pavement.

The occupants of the vehicle are asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 916 of 06/03 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

