Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

McDonalds workers assaulted in brutal attack in Braintree

PUBLISHED: 20:35 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:35 20 April 2019

Essex Police want to speak to these two men about an incident that happened in Braintree McDonalds. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police want to speak to these two men about an incident that happened in Braintree McDonalds. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A police investigation is underway after two fast food workers were assaulted in Braintree.

A 23-year-old and a 20-year-old, both employees at the McDonalds fast food chain, were left with face and head injuries after the attack which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Essex Police have now released the images of two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident started when a group of men entered the McDonald's restaurant in Galleys Corner at about 2.40am on Saturday April 20.

Two of the group were involved in a disturbance after being asked not to drink alcohol on the premises.

A staff member, a 23-year-old man from Halstead, was punched to the ground and his head was stamped on.

He was knocked unconscious and suffered bruising and swelling to his face and head.

A second staff member, a 20-year-old man from Braintree, was punched in the face, causing cuts and bruising.

An Essex police spokesman said officers wanted to speak to two men pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information that could help with our investigation, is asked to call DC Gemma White at Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/61523/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Repeat drink-driver, 29, banned from every pub for three months

Christopher Moss was more than twice the drink-drive limit Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Driver ‘unaware’ he was banned for using mobile on three occasions

Anyone caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel faces a £200 fine and six points on their licence Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

McDonalds workers assaulted in brutal attack in Braintree

Essex Police want to speak to these two men about an incident that happened in Braintree McDonalds. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Colchester man who threw hot coffee at detention officer jailed

A Colchester man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Easter Bunny celebrates with families in Felixstowe

There were craft classes at Everything Easter in Felixstowe. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists