McDonalds workers assaulted in brutal attack in Braintree

Essex Police want to speak to these two men about an incident that happened in Braintree McDonalds. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A police investigation is underway after two fast food workers were assaulted in Braintree.

A 23-year-old and a 20-year-old, both employees at the McDonalds fast food chain, were left with face and head injuries after the attack which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Essex Police have now released the images of two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident started when a group of men entered the McDonald's restaurant in Galleys Corner at about 2.40am on Saturday April 20.

Two of the group were involved in a disturbance after being asked not to drink alcohol on the premises.

A staff member, a 23-year-old man from Halstead, was punched to the ground and his head was stamped on.

He was knocked unconscious and suffered bruising and swelling to his face and head.

A second staff member, a 20-year-old man from Braintree, was punched in the face, causing cuts and bruising.

An Essex police spokesman said officers wanted to speak to two men pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information that could help with our investigation, is asked to call DC Gemma White at Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/61523/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org