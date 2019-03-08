CCTV appeal: Do you recognise this man in connection to an assault in McDonalds?

Do you recognise this man? Essex Police would like to speak to him in connection to an assault at a McDonalds in Galleys Corner, Braintree. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have issued a CCTV image after two McDonalds workers were attacked, including one who was punched to the ground and had his head stamped on.

The assault happened in the early hours of Saturday, April 20 after a group of men were asked not to drink alcohol on the premises.

Two staff members in the Braintree branch were attacked during the incident, with a 23-year-old man from Halstead being knocked unconscious and suffering bruising after being punched to the ground and his head stamped on.

The second staff member, a 20-year-old man from Braintree was also punched in the face, suffering cuts and bruising.

Essex Police have arrested another man, a 28-year-old of no fixed address on suspicion of assault after a previous CCTV appeal and hope the latest image may help them locate those involved.

The arrested man has been released on bail until Wednesday, May 29.

Those with information are asked to call Braintree CID on 101, quoting reference 42/61523/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.