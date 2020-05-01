E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police believe family who lost home in devastating fire were targeted

PUBLISHED: 12:02 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 01 May 2020

A Braintree family were left homeless after the fire Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A Braintree family were left homeless after the fire Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire that ravaged a semi-detached house and left a family homeless.

Essex Police are treating the fire as arson and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUEEssex Police are treating the fire as arson and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

Five crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Pegasus Way, Braintree, shortly before 6am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a fire at a property.

Firefighters arrived to discover the building engulfed in flames, which had also spread to a neighbouring house.

The blaze was eventually tamed after several hours, though some crews remained on scene after a stop was called to monitor hotspots.

Essex Police believe the family’s home was targeted in the incident and are treating the fire as an arson attack.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger to life on Thursday and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference number 42/61327/20.

