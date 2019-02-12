Rain

Police release image after allegation of criminal damage to gates

PUBLISHED: 19:24 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:28 03 March 2019

Police want to speak to this man about an allegation of criminal damage in Braintree Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police want to speak to this man about an allegation of criminal damage in Braintree Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Supplied by Essex Police

Essex Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with an allegation of criminal damage.

The image was released by the force following a report of damage to gates in Fairfield Road, Braintree, on Saturday, February 9.

Anyone who recognises him should call the Braintree local policing team on 101, quoting reference 42/21492/19.

