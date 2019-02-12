Police release image after allegation of criminal damage to gates
PUBLISHED: 19:24 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:28 03 March 2019
Supplied by Essex Police
Essex Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with an allegation of criminal damage.
The image was released by the force following a report of damage to gates in Fairfield Road, Braintree, on Saturday, February 9.
Anyone who recognises him should call the Braintree local policing team on 101, quoting reference 42/21492/19.
