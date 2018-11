Armed police swoop on house as man refuses to leave

Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Essex police officers are involved in a stand-off with a man in a house in Braintree.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ongoing incident is understood to have started at about 10.45am in Deanery Hill.

Armed police were called to reports for the welfare of a man inside a property.

The man is thought to be alone at the address as police continue negotiations.