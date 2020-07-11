Woman taken to hospital after being injured in pub garden
PUBLISHED: 18:05 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 11 July 2020
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit in the head with a glass bottle in a beer garden and one person has been arrested.
Essex Police were called the to garden area of the Swan Public House in Bank Street, Braintree, at 12.30am today.
A woman had suffered a cut to her forehead after being struck with a glass bottle and the man who attempted to help her also suffered a cut to his hand.
The woman was taken to hospital after the incident and had to receive stitches to her wound.
The victims described the suspect as being 5’8”, of a slim build and wearing a red tracksuit with a dark coloured baseball cap.
A person has now been arrested in connection with the incident and they remain in custody on suspicion of two counts of assault.
Officers believe a number of people witnessed the incident and may have recorded it.
Please call Braintree CID on 101 quoting 42/102206/20 or you can report information by visiting www.essex.police.uk.
