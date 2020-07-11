E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman taken to hospital after being injured in pub garden

PUBLISHED: 18:05 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 11 July 2020

The incident happened in the garden area of The Swan Public House in Bank Street, Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened in the garden area of The Swan Public House in Bank Street, Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit in the head with a glass bottle in a beer garden and one person has been arrested.

Essex Police were called the to garden area of the Swan Public House in Bank Street, Braintree, at 12.30am today.

A woman had suffered a cut to her forehead after being struck with a glass bottle and the man who attempted to help her also suffered a cut to his hand.

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident and had to receive stitches to her wound.

The victims described the suspect as being 5’8”, of a slim build and wearing a red tracksuit with a dark coloured baseball cap.

A person has now been arrested in connection with the incident and they remain in custody on suspicion of two counts of assault.

Officers believe a number of people witnessed the incident and may have recorded it.

Please call Braintree CID on 101 quoting 42/102206/20 or you can report information by visiting www.essex.police.uk.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

