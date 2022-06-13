Historical thatched cottage suffers 'extensive damage' in house fire

A thatched cottage has been destroyed after a house fire - Credit: Essex Fire Service

The roof an historical thatched cottage has been destroyed after a blaze ripped through the home in north Essex.

Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire at a property in Cressing Road, Braintree, at about 12am on Monday.

Three crews remained on scene in the morning to dampen down the fire.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Braintree just after midnight - Credit: Essex Fire Service

Cressing Road was closed between Coggeshall Road and Trotters Field because of the incident, with motorists asked to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Our crews were called at just after midnight to a fire in a thatched roof cottage, measuring 15 metres by five metres.

"The occupants managed to get out of the property.

"The roof has been destroyed and a full investigation into the cause of the fire will take place."

Three crews remain on scene this morning dampening down - Credit: Essex Fire Service

Station manager Howard Midwood added: “Sadly there has been extensive damage to an historical thatched cottage but thanks to the skill and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was stopped from spreading to the neighbouring properties and as many personal possessions as possible could be saved from inside.

"Our control room team also did a fantastic job, co-ordinating the response.”