News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Historical thatched cottage suffers 'extensive damage' in house fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:50 AM June 13, 2022
A thatched cottage has been destroyed after a house fire 

A thatched cottage has been destroyed after a house fire - Credit: Essex Fire Service

The roof an historical thatched cottage has been destroyed after a blaze ripped through the home in north Essex. 

Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire at a property in Cressing Road, Braintree, at about 12am on Monday.

Three crews remained on scene in the morning to dampen down the fire.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Braintree just after midnight

Firefighters were called to the fire in Braintree just after midnight - Credit: Essex Fire Service

Cressing Road was closed between Coggeshall Road and Trotters Field because of the incident, with motorists asked to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Our crews were called at just after midnight to a fire in a thatched roof cottage, measuring 15 metres by five metres.

"The occupants managed to get out of the property.

"The roof has been destroyed and a full investigation into the cause of the fire will take place."

Three crews remain on scene this morning dampening down

Three crews remain on scene this morning dampening down - Credit: Essex Fire Service

Most Read

  1. 1 Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion
  2. 2 Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property
  3. 3 Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?
  1. 4 Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack
  2. 5 New affordable homes on garages site get the go-ahead
  3. 6 Historic cottage with 'great renovation potential' up for sale
  4. 7 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A1141 near Monks Eleigh
  5. 8 65-home village development to be complete by end of the year
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: Why away game could be best for McKenna on opening day
  7. 10 Go-ahead for 950 new homes in popular seaside town

Station manager Howard Midwood added: “Sadly there has been extensive damage to an historical thatched cottage but thanks to the skill and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was stopped from spreading to the neighbouring properties and as many personal possessions as possible could be saved from inside.

"Our control room team also did a fantastic job, co-ordinating the response.”

Braintree News

Don't Miss

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Updated

Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Justin and Kairi Kett at Fork Kitchen & Deli in Hadleigh

Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Head Chef at The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, Ben Hegerty.

Food and Drink

Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A crane hoists the new fantail to the top of the mill

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk landmark restored to former beauty with new fantail

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon