Tributes paid to 'very nice couple' found dead at home

Tributes have been paid to a "very nice couple" who were found dead at a property in Braintree.

Essex Police along with other emergency services were called to Fisher Way at about 3.40pm yesterday (August 9).

Officers were called after concerns for the welfare of two people.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived alongside emergency services colleagues and sadly found two people had died."

According to the PA news agency the couple were Eva and David Murr, a retired couple in their early 70s.

"We are now investigating the circumstances around their deaths," said the police spokesman.

"At this stage, their deaths are being treated as unexplained however we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths and we believe this to be an isolated incident.

"Specialist officers are in place to support the families of the two people."

A 62-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said that he had known the couple since he first moved onto the quiet residential street 20 years ago.

“They were a very nice couple, he would come out and bring the bins out for us, and he’d always stop and have a chat,” the neighbour said, adding that Ms Murr had mobility issues and was cared for by her husband.

“It’s quite a shock.

“I feel very sorry for the family… they just seemed like a very nice couple.

“It’s the sort of thing you don’t expect to happen.

“They’ve got a conservatory, and they used to spend a lot of time just sitting in the conservatory talking, they were nice neighbours.

“Only a few weeks ago I helped him repair a bit of his roof, I held the ladder for him, we had a good relationship.”

The neighbour said he heard “distressed sobbing” coming from the house on Tuesday afternoon, before five ambulances and three police cars arrived at the scene and the road was blocked off.

Another neighbour, 60, said: “It’s horrible, it’s awful… all we know is that there have been a lot of police activities, and the forensic team were still there until late last night."

“It’s very quiet down here, it’s a cul-de-sac,” she added.