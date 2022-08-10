News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Tributes paid to 'very nice couple' found dead at home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:50 PM August 10, 2022
Tributes have been paid to a elderly couple who were found dead at a property in Braintree

Tributes have been paid to a elderly couple who were found dead at a property in Braintree - Credit: Google Maps

Tributes have been paid to a "very nice couple" who were found dead at a property in Braintree. 

Essex Police along with other emergency services were called to Fisher Way at about 3.40pm yesterday (August 9). 

Officers were called after concerns for the welfare of two people.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived alongside emergency services colleagues and sadly found two people had died."

According to the PA news agency the couple were Eva and David Murr, a retired couple in their early 70s.

"We are now investigating the circumstances around their deaths," said the police spokesman.

"At this stage, their deaths are being treated as unexplained however we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths and we believe this to be an isolated incident.

"Specialist officers are in place to support the families of the two people."

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out
  2. 2 Police attending 'incident' near town centre
  3. 3 Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire
  1. 4 'Quite different to traditional gyms' Suffolk gym with a difference opens
  2. 5 Buy the bread everyone’s raving about at new Suffolk cafe 
  3. 6 Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town
  4. 7 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
  5. 8 'He'd be dead' - mum's terror after wave drags her and baby down beach
  6. 9 Andy Angles: Five observations following Town's Carabao Cup exit
  7. 10 Ongoing heathland blaze sees 147 calls made to fire service

A 62-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said that he had known the couple since he first moved onto the quiet residential street 20 years ago.

“They were a very nice couple, he would come out and bring the bins out for us, and he’d always stop and have a chat,” the neighbour said, adding that Ms Murr had mobility issues and was cared for by her husband.

“It’s quite a shock.

“I feel very sorry for the family… they just seemed like a very nice couple.

“It’s the sort of thing you don’t expect to happen.

“They’ve got a conservatory, and they used to spend a lot of time just sitting in the conservatory talking, they were nice neighbours.

“Only a few weeks ago I helped him repair a bit of his roof, I held the ladder for him, we had a good relationship.”

The neighbour said he heard “distressed sobbing” coming from the house on Tuesday afternoon, before five ambulances and three police cars arrived at the scene and the road was blocked off.

Another neighbour, 60, said: “It’s horrible, it’s awful… all we know is that there have been a lot of police activities, and the forensic team were still there until late last night."

“It’s very quiet down here, it’s a cul-de-sac,” she added.

Essex Police
Braintree News

Don't Miss

School children

Education News

85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk

Dolly Carter

person
Colchester United's Luke Chambers during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn,

Football | Match Coverage

'Ipswich will be my club for the rest of my days' - Chambers on Town return

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The fight happened outside the Never Say Die pub in Jaywick

Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Innes Family Butchers in Hadleigh has announced it is closing down

Popular family-run butchers announces closure

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon