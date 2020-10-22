E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Oversubscribed’ special needs school receives go-ahead for expansion

PUBLISHED: 15:21 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 22 October 2020

Bramfield House School near Halesworth has been given the green light to expand Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bramfield House School near Halesworth has been given the green light to expand Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A special educational needs school near Halesworth has received the green light for a major expansion, including the addition of new classrooms and a gym building.

Bramfield House School, a weekly boarding school in Walpole Road, Bramfield, applied to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to “offer more appropriate spaces to allow for the future development of the young people” in their care.

The school, which was established in 1970 and is managed by Acorn Education and Care, provides specialist education for 74 boys aged between five and 19.

However, planning documents submitted alongside the application state that the school is “consistently oversubscribed” and in need of an expansion to cope with the “continued need for specialist provision” in Suffolk.

The documents added: “The school meets the needs of a diverse group of young people who experience social, emotional, communication difficulties and associated challenging behaviours.”

MORE: Spare seats on Suffolk school buses open again after being frozen during Covid-19

Included in the plans are proposals to construct a new block of two classrooms and activity space, which would utilise similar materials to other buildings on the school grounds.

You may also want to watch:

The school also submitted plans to demolish an existing outbuilding to make way for a gym, as well as extending the design and technology (DT) workshop.

To allay fears of a negative impact the school’s expansion would have on traffic and highways, the school estimated the scheme would only result in an additional six to eight taxis arriving each day.

A similar application by the school to construct extra classrooms, a gym building and extend the DT workshop was approved in 2015, though the project was never completed.

Bramfield and Thorington Parish Council raised no objection to the revised scheme.

The proposals would allow the school to increase its capacity from 77 students to 103, while also allow for three extra members of full-time staff to be hired.

East Suffolk Council planners have now given the application from the school the go-ahead.

In delivering a verdict, East Suffolk said: “The proposals are generally to enhance facilities that the school already has with the replacement of sub standard facilities with the aim of improving the learning experience for their pupils.”

MORE: 1,200 pupils self-isolate in Suffolk since start of school term

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘best mum in the world’ who died suddenly aged 44

Paul Fry and his fiancee Rachel who died suddenly aged 44. Picture: PAUL FRY

Police scene lifted as firearms probe searches complete

Policed outside the property in Bridgewood Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police cordon removed from Suffolk heathland after forensic investigation

Officers were investigating a patch of heathland in Sutton after they received a call from a member of the public expressing a concern for an altered area of heathland that appeared to have been dug over some time ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Superstar Ed Sheeran donates amazing items for auction helping Suffolk causes

Ed Sheeran has donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran

New 5G network in Ipswich unveiled by mobile giant O2

O2 has brought its 5G network to Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN