Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

People think this bus stop’s new thatched roof is amazing

PUBLISHED: 11:11 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 28 January 2019

The bus stop in Bramfield, near Halesworth, with its new thatched roof. Picture: NICOLA CLARKE

The bus stop in Bramfield, near Halesworth, with its new thatched roof. Picture: NICOLA CLARKE

Archant

Bus stops are not often known for being works of art - but this striking new roof on one village’s historic shelter is certainly turning heads.

Whereas most passengers waiting for a bus are forced to huddle under a cold plastic shelter, Bramfield near Halesworth has for many years had the distinction of being one of the few with a traditional thatched roof.

However the structure was in need of a spruce up in recent years, with parish councillors agreeing to commission a thatcher to replace the roof once it had been given a good clean inside by volunteers and a lick of paint on the outside by those working on a community payback scheme.

Thanks to a generous donation from district councillor Michael Gower’s locality budget - where he is given public funds to put towards community projects - thatchers Dominic Meek, Christopher Hepworth and Luke Green agreed to complete the work between other, larger jobs.

The result is a stunning, traditional-looking roof which has won universal praise from across the village and beyond, with dozens taking to the Halesworth Community Voice Facebook page to praise those behind the work

Nicola Clarke, who posted an image on the page, said: “I think it’s great they are getting recognised for it. It looks amazing. A lot of talent in doing that.”

Anne Thomas, chairman of Bramfield and Thorington Parish Council, said: “The bus shelter is owned by the Bramfield and Thorington Parish Council and has been in the village centre for a long time. It has always had a thatched roof and is still used - Bramfield has a reasonable bus service.

“The bus shelter had been in need of a makeover for some time. Last autumn two of us gave it a good clean inside - swifts nest in there during the spring, so it gets very messy - and community payback came to give it a scrub outside and a full repaint.

“Later in the year we agreed to commission a local thatcher to replace the roof. The parish council also discussed the matter of cost with our district councillor, Michael Gower of Suffolk Coastal District Council, who agreed to make a very generous donation towards the cost from his locality budget, with the parish council contributing the remainder.

“The work has been completed now and we are very pleased with it. The decorative work is delightful and we’ve had a big number of ‘likes’ on Facebook as well as many positive comments from parishioners.”

Ms Thomas added that swift nesting boxes will be bought and installed soon, while a plaque with the date of the rethatching and the thatchers’ names will also be put up in the bus shelter during a small ceremony later this year.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists